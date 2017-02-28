Weather: March To Charge In Like A Lion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another week, another roller coaster ride of weather! Everything about this pattern will change over the next few days: temperatures swing from one extreme to another, and we’ll have an opportunity for both Spring-like severe storms and even some snow. Two separate systems facilitate the changes, the first being the more potent of the pair.

Wednesday marks a few events. It’s the beginning of meteorological Spring and the beginning of March. But it’s also the mildest day of our forecast…and the most volatile.

The entire Delaware Valley will sit in a slight risk for severe weather in anticipation of a cold front passage, which likely takes place late Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Daytime highs should easily spike to the low and mid 70’s (and flirt with records). With plenty of warmth and humidity with which to work, an atmospheric clash will set up and a line of strong storms will rumble through right around PM rush. The main impacts are most likely downpours and very gusty wind.

Skies quickly clear behind the cold front Thursday and the temperature takes a hit, though we’ll be closer to average in the low 50’s.

However, a reinforcing shot of cold comes as a clipper zips in Friday. So the thermometer drops below average to the mid and lower 40’s Friday and Saturday.

And get this – with the cold air reinforcements, we could even see a few snowflakes mixing in with rain showers Friday. Any flakes would have difficulty sticking, but it definitely reminds us anything goes this time of year!

Stay with CBS 3 and the Eyewitness Weather team for the latest on this forecast.