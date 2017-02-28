Vikings Decline Adrian Peterson’s Option

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in his illustrious NFL career, one of the game’s best all-time running backs may not be playing for the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings announced they will not pick up the option on Adrian Peterson’s contract, meaning the 31-year-old running back is set to become a free-agent on March 9th.
Peterson’s option for 2017 would have paid him $18 million.
“The door is still open to find some common ground,” Peterson said in a statement to ESPN. “I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason. In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota.”
The Vikings can still try to restructure Peterson’s contract or sign him to a new one before the official start of the 2017 season on March 9th.
Peterson played just three games in 2016 due to a torn meniscus.
For his career, Peterson is a seven time Pro Bowl running back, a five-time all-pro, and 2012 MVP. He has rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns in his career.