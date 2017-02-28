Tori Learns How To Drive A Big Rig

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Look out Delaware, this is where anyone can become a Big Rig driver.

The American Driver Training Academy in New Castle will have you hitting the open road in four weeks. And it’s one of only three certified woman-owned trucking schools in the nation.

Meet head girl boss Jaden McKinley.

She says that over the years the number of female truck drivers have been growing.

“When they realize it’s not as cliché as always thought… they realize it’s a real profession to be proud of and it’s a real profession,” says Jaden. “Then more women have signed up and they know it is a safe place to be.”

There’s a truck briefing after you register — then you hit the course.

When asked what it feels like to drive a big rig, one student answered, “Girl power!”

Another student said, she always wanted to drive a truck because her father was a truck driver.