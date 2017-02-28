The Philadelphia Orchestra: Northern Lights with Stéphane Denève

Principal Guest Conductor Stéphane Denève brings his considerable flair to this musical buffet. We begin with Finnish composer Esa-Pekka Salonen’s symphonic poem Nyx (she’s the Greek personification of the night). Salonen says he aspired to convey Nyx’s elusive character; if you see shadows flickering around Verizon Hall, well, don’t say we didn’t warn you. To Norway and Edvard Grieg, whose Piano Concerto is one of the most popular works in the keyboard canon. Soloist Lars Vogt will scale its soul-stirring heights. We return to Finland for our finale from Jean Sibelius. Coming at a time of Russian oppression, his Second Symphony boosted his patriotic credentials. Today we can appreciate this wonderful work on its own terms, as simply great music. Click here to tickets and more information!

