Report: Test Shows Subway Sandwiches Only Had Around 50 Percent Chicken DNA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A DNA test done by a Canadian news organization on Subway sandwiches shows they reportedly contain around 50 percent chicken.
CBC had a DNA researcher conduct tests on meat on six sandwiches at five different restaurants: McDonald’s Country Grilled Chicken, Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich, A&W Chicken Grill Deluxe, Tim Hortons Chipotle Chicken Grilled Wrap, Subway Oven Roasted Chicken Sandwich, and Subway Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki (chicken strips).
DNA researcher Matt Harnden at Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory found that most of the chicken sandwiches scored “very close” to 100 percent chicken DNA, except for the two Subway sandwiches.
According to the CBC, the oven-roasted chicken scored 53.6 percent chicken DNA, and the chicken strips had 42.8 percent chicken DNA. The majority of the remaining DNA was soy.
Subway told CBC in a statement that it disagreed with the results.
“Our recipe calls for 1 percent or less of soy protein in our chicken products,” the statement reads. “We will look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for all of our menu items and ingredients.”