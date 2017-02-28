Starbucks Introduces Two New Macchiato Drinks In Time For Spring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks is making its mark with macchiatos just in time for spring.
They are introducing new limited edition drinks that can be served hot or cold for the changing weather.
Starbucks says flavors on the menu include Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato.
The coffee company says the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato has espresso shots poured over steamed coconutmilk and combined with a hint of white chocolate mocha sauce. It’s finished with caramel sauce in a double crosshatch pattern and a swirl of mocha sauce, creating five layers of espresso sweetness.
The Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato features signature espresso, almondmilk and cinnamon dolce syrup are topped with Starbucks signature caramel cross-hatch and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce topping.
“These two new drinks join the full macchiato lineup at Starbucks that includes the original Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato and Caramel Macchiato,” according to the news release.