Social Media Project Aims To Turn Act Of Vandalism Into Learning Experience

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In response to the vandalism of hundreds of headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia, a social media project will preserve the stories of the people who are buried there.

The National Museum of American Jewish History has created a Tumblr story collecting project.

“The museum needs to do what the museum does best and that is to tell the stories of people,” said Ivy Barsky, the museum’s CEO. “This wasn’t just a bunch of granite, these are human beings and stories with loved ones and we wanted to make sure they understand who these folks are, and we all just wanted to know and be able to come together to honor their memory.”

The Museum is asking those who have friends or family buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery to share a picture of their loved one and/or the headstone– along with a personal story of up to 150 words.

You can read or submit a story here — or by emailing curatorial@nmajh.org.

The project is also open to those whose families were affected by the vandalism that occurred at St. Louis’s Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery last week.