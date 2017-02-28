Philadelphians Weigh In After Oscar Best Picture Flub

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Whether you watched the Oscars live or caught the clip Monday morning, you probably know how the show ended.

For the first time in Oscar history, the wrong winner was called for best picture.

“I’m sorry, there’s a mistake,” La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz began.

“Moonlight, you guys won best picture.”

“It’s an unfortunate mistake,” said Kristen Conner of South Philly.

Despite ‘La La Land’ Mixup, ‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Picture Academy Award

Shoshana Katz of Center City chimed in, “I think it was so embarrassing.”

Dale Blees of Upper Darby also reacted, saying, “I don’t know how you mess that up.”

So, what caused the golden glitch?

“I think its fixed for ratings,” said Vincent Cionci of South Philly.

Not surprisingly, it was one of many conspiracy theories being discussed Monday. From Leonardo DiCaprio sabotaging the Academy for the many times he’s been overlooked to Matt Damon exacting revenge on host and faux rival Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscars Show Wrong Person During ‘In Memoriam’ Video

In this case, it was human error. Price Waterhouse Coopers, the long-time accounting firm of the Academy Awards, says one of its partners Brian Cullinan, handed the wrong envelope to presenter Warren Beatty.

So, should he be fired for his high profile flub?

“I might look for another accountant,” said Adam Conner of Center City.

Katz disagreed, “There are much bigger issues going on right now.”

Blees was less understanding, “Get rid of ‘em. Gone.”

Despite the drama surrounding it, last night’s best picture winner, Moonlight made history.

The movie, which chronicles a gay black man growing up in Miami, became the first film with an all-black cast to win the Oscar for Best Picture.