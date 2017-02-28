Philadelphia To Host Spring Chinese Lantern Festival

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Chinese lantern festival is returning to Philadelphia, but with a host of new creations.
The celebration of light and culture at Franklin Square will feature artisans from China and their magnificent steel-framed and silk-wrapped giant animals, spring flowers and trees — which will glow with more than 15,000 LED lights.
The festival debuted last year and hosted more than 92,000 visitors from all 50 states.
Historic Philadelphia says 29 larger-than-life illuminated lantern displays — including a 200-foot Chinese dragon — will be on display from May 9 through June 11.
The festivities include a beer garden, performances by acrobats and folk dancers and authentic Asian food.
