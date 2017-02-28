Philadelphia Police Seek Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Aunt

February 28, 2017 12:19 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed his 57-year-old aunt.

Police say on Feb. 24, officers responded to a call on the 3200 block of Mercer Street. Upon arrival, police found the victim, identified as Virginia Cruttenden, lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Authorities say she was pronounced dead a short time later.

As a result of their investigation, authorities identified Andrew Cruttenden, 26, as the suspect.

Police say the motive for the deadly shooting was robbery.

Anyone with information on Andrew Cruttenden’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Homicide Fugitive Squad at 215-686-3068 / 3334 or call 911.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia