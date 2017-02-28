Philadelphia Police Seek Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Aunt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed his 57-year-old aunt.

Police say on Feb. 24, officers responded to a call on the 3200 block of Mercer Street. Upon arrival, police found the victim, identified as Virginia Cruttenden, lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Authorities say she was pronounced dead a short time later.

As a result of their investigation, authorities identified Andrew Cruttenden, 26, as the suspect.

Police say the motive for the deadly shooting was robbery.

Anyone with information on Andrew Cruttenden’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Homicide Fugitive Squad at 215-686-3068 / 3334 or call 911.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible.