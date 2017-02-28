News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 28

Chris discusses the vandalism of Jewish cemeteries and threats to community centers, George W Bush appearing on the Today Show and a lawsuit over ownership of ‘Trump’ signs from the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. He spoke with AB Stoddard from Real Clear Politics to preview tonight’s joint address to Congress by Donald Trump.

6:00 Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress tonight.

6:18 A number of Jewish community centers were threatened and Jewish cemeteries were vandalized around the country.

6:22 Matt Lauer spoke with George W Bush on the Today Show.

6:27 The Hill – George W Bush: We need answers on Trump team ties to Russia.

6:35 What’s Trending: The Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel, Progressive, Brie Larson, Jan Chapman, Donald Trump, M Night Shyamalan, Oscar ratings

7:20 Chris talks with AB Stoddard from Real Clear Politics to preview tonight’s Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress.

8:01 Philly.com: At Jewish cemetery, hoping family gravestones were spared.

8:19 A Philadelphia company is suing over a dispute involving Trump signs removed from the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

8:26 Democrats hatred of Donald Trump is spurring new action in the political process.

8:35 What’s Trending: Lionel Richie, Netflix