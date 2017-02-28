New Zealand Offering Free Trip For Qualified Techies

NEW ZEALAND (CBS) — Want a free trip to New Zealand?
The tech industry in Wellington, New Zealand is expanding rapidly, and the city is looking for 100 people to fill tech jobs in the area.
TravelandLeisure.com reports the 100 candidates will be hosted for a free weeklong trip where they can participate in job interviews and get to know the country. The trip will include pre-arranged job interviews, meet-ups with others in the tech industry and trips around Wellington.
The city is reportedly looking for software developers, creative directors, product managers, analysts, and digital strategists.
Those who are interested in moving to New Zealand for a tech job can apply here.
Tech firms in Wellington will nominate their favorites and the 100 most nominated candidates will be set up with the free trip. At the end of the week, companies will make job offers to their favorite candidates.
Applicants have until March 20 to submit their resumes. Interviews will take place in New Zealand from May 8 to 11.
Good luck!