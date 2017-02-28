Montco Woman Plugs People Back Into Conversation With Podcast Club

February 28, 2017 8:02 AM By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With more people listening to podcasts, one Montgomery County woman developed The Pod Clubs, for people to share in their love of podcasts.

Similar to a book club, Lydia Ricci created a website with monthly selections of unique podcasts and questions related to themes within each episode or story.

“It’s a simple idea, all we are asking people to do is get together and talk,” says Ricci, of Narberth. “We are kind of losing that a little bit.”

One person picks from the list of podcasts on the website, and emails the link to a group, adding a time, place and date to discuss thoughts, share stories and reconnect.

“It offers so many jumping off points of conversation,” she says.

“Technology tends to separate people, ya know? It’s all these devices and everyone’s sitting by themselves with their headphones on, listening and spacing out but the idea is, ‘Ok, use that, to bring people together.’ ”

The website has been up and running for nearly two months, and so far there are about one thousand subscribers.

To create a pod club of your own, click here: ThePodClubs.com

