Law Firm On Wheels: Philly Attorney Takes Charitable Effort On Road

February 28, 2017 9:33 PM By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia attorney is taking her law firm on the road. It’s part of a charitable effort to help an underserved population.

The effort is called “Caravan of Hope.”

“It’s literally going to be a law firm on wheels, a 26 foot vehicle that I will convert into office space,” said Angela Giampolo, who runs Philly Gay Lawyer.

Giampolo came up with the idea of taking a tricked out legal RV into rural Pennsylvania cities to help the LGBT community soon after President Trump was elected. But she fast-tracked the idea once the administration rolled back transgender bathroom guidelines.

“I’m taking the resistance on the road, so to speak, because I’m doing my part,” she said.

Giampolo recently launched a Go-Fund Me to purchase and outfit the RV. The goal is to raise $50,000 and roll out the new vehicle this summer to three Pennsylvania cities — after advance visits to raise awareness and answer questions.

“Whether or not they’ll be able to adopt their children, whether or not their marriages are solid,” she explained.

More information can be found here:

 

