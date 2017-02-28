Devils Backbone Brewing Company Looks To Make Mark On Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Virginia-based brewery that drew inspiration from some of the famous breweries in the Philadelphia area is entering the Philadelphia market with a variety of taste testings and giveaways this week.

Hayes Humphreys is COO of Devils Backbone. He and staffers were handing out samples of the brewery’s signature Vienna Lager at Steam Pub in Southampton, Bucks County, last week. It was the first of many stops Devils Backbone is making as it takes its first formal steps in one of the hottest beer towns in America.

“It certainly has one of the highest beer IQ’s in the country and it’s a really interesting beer scene,” Humphreys said. “It’s got an incredible diversity of draft selection, there’s a lot of different beer on tap.”

Humphreys is hoping that his company will some day gain the reputation that some of the breweries in the Philadelphia-area enjoy.

“When I look to a Troegs or Victory or Yards, those guys have been doing this for a lot longer than I have,” he said, “and without the things that they’ve done we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the success we’re having.”

Devils Backbone’s Philly-area blitz features free samples and giveaways at numerous bars and a big music event Thursday evening, March 2 at the Ardmore Music Hall.

It was able to take the plunge in Philadelphia after completing an expanding capacity at the brewery.

Humphreys calls Philly a beer mecca for out-of-town breweries with dreams of growing their reputation.