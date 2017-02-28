Curtis Enis’ Son Says He Received An Offer From PSU

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The son of all-time great Nittany Lions running back Curtis Enis, Solomon, says he received an offer from Penn State.
Solomon Enis, a 6’4″, 190-pound receiver, is listed as the top 2018 wideout in Arizona by 247 Sports.
Enis caught 64 passes for 1,144 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior at North Canyon High. He rushed for four touchdowns as well.
Enis’ dad, Curtis, is second in Penn State history with 36 rushing touchdowns. The former first-team All-American ran for 3,256 yards at PSU and was the fifth overall pick of the Chicago Bears in 1998.