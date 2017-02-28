Construction Begins On Paoli Train Station Improvements Project

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — There was a groundbreaking Tuesday for the first phase of the new Paoli Transportation Center.

The $36-million project will raise the platform with a new center island, build a pedestrian overpass, elevators and ramps, while also improving the parking lot of the Paoli Transportation Center.

“This is just the beginning,” said Amtrak’s Tom Moritz. “It’s the beginning of the transformation of the Paoli train station into an intermodal facility that is accessible to all.”

Chester County commissioners chairwoman and Tredyffrin Township native Michelle Kichline says after 25 years of talk it’s nice to finally see this first step, but she adds she’s really looking forward to demolition of the 1950’s one-story, squat brick train station.

“The Paoli train station as it exists is probably the ugliest train station on the entire mainline,” she said. “So it’s going to be a very happy day when the wrecking ball comes.”

That demolition will have to wait as the current station remains part of the plan under phase one.