Christie To Unveil Final New Jersey Budget Proposal As Governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Chris Christie is set to unveil his final budget proposal as governor.

Christie will deliver his budget address Tuesday to the Democrat-led Legislature. The current fiscal year’s $34.5 billion budget expires June 30.

Unlike last year when Christie and lawmakers faced an impasse over transportation funding, this year’s spending blueprint lacks the same drama.

Christie’s proposal also comes as the contest to succeed him is well underway, and as he begins to consider what’s next in his own career.

Christie has indicated he plans to make the state’s public pension payment.

One question that could be answered Tuesday is whether the two-term, term-limited governor will put forward his so-called fairness formula for school funding. That plan would equalize state funding per pupil across roughly 600 districts. The plan would mean cuts to about 30 poorer districts.

Spending increases on fighting opioid addiction, which Christie pledged to dedicate his last year to, could also be proposed.

Christie, whose approval ratings have fallen to their lowest point during his governorship, was a major supporter of Donald Trump during the presidential campaign.

Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the federal health care law, the Affordable Care Act. If that’s the case, it’s unclear what will happen to the nearly $4.4 billion New Jersey gets from the Medicaid expansion component of the law; Christie was one of 32 governors who opted to expand Medicaid under the law.

The governor also looks poised to dedicate about $2.5 billion to the public pension, up from about $1.9 billion in the current fiscal year, according to remarks he made this month on his regular radio call-in show.

