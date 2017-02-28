Police: 72-Year-Old Woman Found Bound In Closet 4 Days After Being Assaulted, Robbed

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Reaction has been swift and calls for justice immediate as residents in East Brandywine township hear news of a home invasion robbery involving a 72-year-old woman.

It’s horrible, it’s deplorable, said residents of the East Brandywine township.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Creek Road, a desolate area where acres of land often separate houses. On Tuesday, police returned to the scene with a member of the victim’s family.

Police say the elderly victim was getting out of her car and heading into her home at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was grabbed from behind and hit in the head by a man wearing all black.

It wasn’t until four days later, Sunday morning, that the severely beaten and bound woman was found locked in a closet inside her home. Her daughter in law made the frightening discovery when she went to check on her.

“I think it’s very scary,” said the victim. “When you live out in the country you do not expect things like this to happen…wherever you are.”

This is the first home invasion robbery in East Brandywine, but there have been seven home invasions in Chester county within the last few months including in Uwchlan and Upper Uwchlan Township.

Police don’t believe this latest crime is linked but nerves are rattled until these suspects are caught.

“It’s dreadful. We have to remember that statistically this area is a very safe, low crime area to live in but statistics aren’t much comfort when something like this happens,” said resident William Stevens.

Police are also looking for the victim’s vehicle which is missing from the residence. The vehicle is a 2013 silver Fiat 500 with PA tags JTJ0600.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to call 610-269-4300.