Cabaret at The Kimmel Center

Direct from Broadway, the acclaimed masterpiece returns to Philadelphia! As part of their 50th Anniversary Season, the critically acclaimed and award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to present Sam Mendes’ (Skyfall, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award®-winning production of Cabaret. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including Cabaret, Willkommen and Maybe This Time. Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at Cabaret, John Kander’s, Fred Ebb’s, and Joe Masteroff’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way. This show is part of the 2016–17 Broadway Philadelphia season. Click here for tickets and more information!
