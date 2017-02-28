Cabaret at The Kimmel Center

February 28, 2017 1:22 PM

kimmel cabaret 628x353 Cabaret at The Kimmel Center

Direct from Broadway, the acclaimed masterpiece returns to Philadelphia! As part of their 50th Anniversary Season, the critically acclaimed and award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to present Sam Mendes’ (Skyfall, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award®-winning production of Cabaret. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including Cabaret, Willkommen and Maybe This Time. Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at Cabaret, John Kander’s, Fred Ebb’s, and Joe Masteroff’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way. This show is part of the 2016–17 Broadway Philadelphia season.  Click here for tickets and more information!

Up to five KYW Insider Members will win a pair of tickets to see this show!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia