Cop Accused Of Misappropriating Tens Of Thousands In Firefighter Funds

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania police officer is accused of misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars in firefighter funds.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says in a statement that 33-year-old Brian Walter, a Lower Southampton police officer, misused $51,000 belonging to the Feasterville Volunteer Firefighters Relief Association by making improper loans to himself and five others while serving as vice president, treasurer and secretary of the association’s executive board.
Walter is also accused of falsifying a series of documents to conceal the transactions, and to suggest to state auditors that the loans were legitimate and being tracked.
According to the Bucks County DA, Walter wrote himself seven unauthorized checks for loans, ranging from $1,000 to $15,000. The money was allegedly used to finance two weddings, a Wave Runner, a down payment on a house, high interest credit card debt, tuition bills and one member’s rent.
Walter was arrested Tuesday and was charged with theft by failing to make required disposition of funds, three counts of tampering with public records, and several related misdemeanor charges.
Walter is being held on $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 7.