Authorities: Gymnastics Coach Sent Pornography To Teen Girl

February 28, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Toms River Police Department

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a gymnastics instructor sent pornographic images online to a 13-year-old girl he coached.

Toms River police say the investigation began in January after the girl’s mother found the material on the child’s Instagram account. Investigators determined the material had come from 19-year-old Bradley Dahncke, but they say there’s no indication that any inappropriate physical contact occurred between the Jackson Township man and the girl.

Dahncke faces seven counts of distributing pornographic material. A telephone number for him could not be located Tuesday and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say Dahncke has been fired from the private gymnastics facility in Ocean County where he worked.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia