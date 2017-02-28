Authorities: Gymnastics Coach Sent Pornography To Teen Girl

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a gymnastics instructor sent pornographic images online to a 13-year-old girl he coached.
Toms River police say the investigation began in January after the girl’s mother found the material on the child’s Instagram account. Investigators determined the material had come from 19-year-old Bradley Dahncke, but they say there’s no indication that any inappropriate physical contact occurred between the Jackson Township man and the girl.
Dahncke faces seven counts of distributing pornographic material. A telephone number for him could not be located Tuesday and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.
Authorities say Dahncke has been fired from the private gymnastics facility in Ocean County where he worked.
