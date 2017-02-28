99-Year-Old Woman Crosses ‘Get Arrested’ Off Her Bucket List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 99-year-old woman in the Netherlands has fulfilled a longtime wish of getting arrested – on purpose.
Annie was able to cross that dream off her bucket list with the help of her niece and the local police department, according to InsideEdition.com.
Police handcuffed the 99-year-old and placed her in a cell for few minutes.
They then shared the happy arrest on Facebook.
“[An officer] decided to look into the possibility to grant her request. One thing led to another, and the result is a happy Annie, a ticked off bucket list and some very nice pictures,” a police spokesperson told Inside Edition.
Back in October, a 102-year-old Missouri woman, Edie Simms, also fulfilled her wish of getting arrested. She was cuffed and taken for a ride in the back of a police cruiser, reported CNN.