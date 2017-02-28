19th Annual American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament Tip-Off Breakfast

February 28, 2017 12:21 PM
cvc rgb 19th Annual American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament Tip Off Breakfast
 Join the Philly Six coaches on the Palestra floor for a morning of food, fun, and NCAA Division l Men’s Basketball Finals on Monday, March 13, 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.! Get ready for March Madness with Philadelphia’s NCAA Division I men’s basketball coaches: Phil Martelli (St. Joseph’s University), Fran Dunphy (Temple University), Steve Donahue (University of Pennsylvania), Zach Spiker (Drexel University), John Giannini (La Salle University), and Jay Wright (Villanova University.) Hear insight directly from the coaches, and compare brackets with some of Philadelphia’s favorite sports media personalities.

For more information or tickets, visit www.phillycvc.org or call 215-985-5309.

