12 Protesters Arrested After Staging Sit-In At Toomey’s Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a dozen protesters were arrested today after staging a sit-in at Sen. Pat Toomey’s Philadelphia office.
Philly Protesters Gather For ‘Tuesdays With Toomey’
Police say they were arrested for disorderly conduct after refusing to leave his office on JFK Boulevard.
Authorities say nine were issued citations.
The sit-in lasted approximately one hour.
The protesters were demanding the Republican senator have an in-person town hall meeting.
Can we ask you this without getting arrested? #ToomeyTownHall https://t.co/LqySkoXO7l
— Tuesdays With Toomey (@TuesdaysToomey) February 28, 2017