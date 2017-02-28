12 Protesters Arrested After Staging Sit-In At Toomey’s Office

February 28, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a dozen protesters were arrested today after staging a sit-in at Sen. Pat Toomey’s Philadelphia office.

Philly Protesters Gather For ‘Tuesdays With Toomey’

Police say they were arrested for disorderly conduct after refusing to leave his office on JFK Boulevard.

Authorities say nine were issued citations.

The sit-in lasted approximately one hour.

The protesters were demanding the Republican senator have an in-person town hall meeting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia