Zeoli Show Log 02.27.17

February 27, 2017 6:03 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Republican Congressmen continue to face hostile protesters at town hall meetings.

3:10pm- Audio of anti-Trump protesters organizing disruption has leaked.

3:30pm- “Moonlight” won best picture at last nights Academy Awards after a mishap that initially announced “La La Land” as having won.  

4pm- Starting next year, Hasbro will manufacture “Play-Doh” in the U.S. for the first time in over a decade.

4:20pm- A Pennsylvania Judge has decided to import and sequester a jury for Bill Cosby’s trail. 

4:40pm- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says there will be no cuts to entitlements in Trump’s first budget proposal. 

5pm- Donald Trump says nation building in the Middle East has to stop and instead we need to concentrate on updating American roads and bridges.

5:15pm- During an appearance on ABC, Nancy Pelosi said that the Affordable Care Act was even necessary for people who liked their insurance prior to the laws implementation. 

5:20pm- President Trump blamed last night’s Oscar mishap on the award ceremony’s infatuation with politics.

5:30pm- PA House Representative Martina White calls in to discuss the legality of Philadelphia’s sanctuary city self designation.

 

