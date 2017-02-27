Woman Charged With Disorderly Conduct In Medford Township

February 27, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Medford Township, New Jersey

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Medford arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly disturbing the peace.

Police say Vanessa G. Pena was banging on car windows and yelling at people in the parking lot of the Wawa on the 200 block of Tuckerton Road, last Thursday night.

According to police, Pena refused to stop or speak with officers. She allegedly became agitated and started screaming obscenities at the officers.

Officers then say Pena resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

She was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

No one was injured during the incident.

