Weather: Area Could See Severe Storms This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After severe storms roared across the Delaware Valley on Saturday, another round of atypical winter-time thunderstorms is forecast for Wednesday with the potential for storms to become strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Slight Risk” of severe weather for a majority of the area on Wednesday. Despite the season, the ingredients necessary for thunderstorm formation; moisture, instability and lift will be present in our atmosphere.

WEATHER COVERAGE

A strong south-westerly wind flow in advance of a potent cold front will allow temperatures to climb to near-record levels, into the low 70s, Wednesday afternoon.

This will create a moist and unstable environment, and as the cold front traverses the area, it will provide the lift needed to generate a line of thunderstorms known as a squall line.

The development of a low-level jet, a fast-moving ribbon of air with speeds of 40 to 70-plus knots in the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere, will present a damaging wind threat. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and hail are possible as well and a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

The time frame of concern will be the afternoon and early evening hours as we enter the prime heating of the day. Remember to stay weather aware!