Warm Winter Is Good News For New Jersey Wildlife Center

by Molly Daly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, there’s not much going on. That’s actually big news.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center Founding Director Bob Schoelkopf says February’s normally a busy time, averaging 10 to 15 patients.

Instead, there are just two, both seals.

“Because the weather’s so mild, there’s plenty of food out there for them, there’s no reason to come in because of sickness, so they’re all doing well out there right now,” explained Schoelkopf

Which is just fine with him.

“We don’t even mind the fact that we have all this extra fish that we bought for the winter months, and have to pay for storage. We’d rather have it that way than having animals coming in,” he said.

But the non-profit could use a hand.

“Gas, electric, and water bills and sewer bills, and everything else still has to be paid. We’re always looking for contributions,” said Schoelkopf.