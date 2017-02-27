Trader Joe’s Recalls Apple Sauce Due to Possible Glass

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Trader Joe’s is recalling some of their apple sauce products due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

The recall is for the following:

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, UPC : 00015905 with a Best Before Date of Aug. 08, 2018. SOLD IN ALL STORES.

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, UPC: 00194877, with a Best Before Date of Oct. 06, 2018. SOLD IN ALL STORES.

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, UPC: 00014359, with a Best Before Date of Dec. 16, 2018. SOLD ONLY IN AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, says the company.

Consumers are urged to stop using this product and return it for a full refund.

Any with questions can call at (626) 599-3817.

