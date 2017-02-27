Southwest Airlines Donates 10,000 Roundtrip Flights to Benefit Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Southwest Airlines says they will donate 10,000 roundtrip flights this year to benefit families who need to travel for specialized medical care.

The airline says about 75 nonprofit hospitals and medical organizations across the nation will benefit from the Southwest Airlines Medical Transportation Grant Program (MTGP), with the total impact reaching 100 facilities in 2017.

“Southwest Airlines is known for loving People. We are a Company with Heart and we are honored to have been able to connect People with the medical treatment they need for the last 10 years,” said Linda Rutherford, Southwest Airlines Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. “This new partnership with Musicians On Call is a beautiful way to bring music to patients and put a smile on their faces.”

Since the MTGP’s inception in 2007, more than 59,000 complimentary roundtrips—valued at more than $23 million—have been distributed to organizations in 28 states.

“Musicians On Call, a nonprofit organization that brings music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities across the country, is partnering with Southwest.

Through the partnership with, musicians will have the opportunity to connect with patients through the healing power of music.

“Musicians On Call is honored to partner with Southwest Airlines as we work together to provide the healing power of music to hospital patients and unique music experiences to customers in cities across the country,” said Pete Griffin, Musicians On Call President. “Like Southwest, Musicians On Call strives to support children, adults, Veterans, and families in healthcare facilities and working together we will have a deeper impact on this shared value.”

To learn more about the positive impact of the Medical Transportation Grant Program, visit www.southwest.com/medicalgrant