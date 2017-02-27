Samsung Shows Off New Gadgets In Barcelona

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the last three years, Samsung has unveiled its flagship phone at the Mobile World Congress — the big tech show going on this week in Barcelona.

Not so this time around, with the company still trying to repair its reputation after the exploding Note 7 debacle.

First, another apology.

“We’re determined to learn every possible lesson,” said Samsung’s David Lowes.

He says they’re working to earn the trust it takes to put their devices back in your hands — like a tablet to take on the iPad.

“Gaming on this device is going to truly blow you away,” said Mark Notton, showing off the Galaxy Tab S3.

“What we’re really talking about here is true-to-life cinema quality,” he said, calling attention to its 9.7″ screen flanked by four AKG-tuned speakers.

And while Apple’s digital pencil is a $100 add-on, Samsung’s stylus…

“We’ve decided to put this S-Pen in every box.”

There’s also a new accessory coming for the Gear VR: a handheld remote and touchpad for virtual reality.

“Opening up an incredible number of new ways to interact in mobile VR.”

Lowes says developers are working on VR content for it, and the controller will come with the Gear headset.