Police: Man Bites Wife In Face After Argument Over Potato Chips

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after being accused of biting his wife in the face due to an argument over potato chips.

The Republican Herald reports 59-year-old George Beaver of Union Township was charged with simple assault and harassment over the alleged incident that took place last week.

Beaver’s wife, Michelle Beaver, told Pennsylvania State Police she was watching television with her husband in their home when she picked up a bag of Utz Sour Cream and Onion potato chips, according to the Republican Herald.

George Beaver allegedly told his wife to “leave the … chips alone.”

Police say that when Michelle Beaver refused to put down the bag of chips, her husband grabbed her by the face, and bit her on the left cheek, tearing off a piece of skin.

George Beaver fled the scene after the alleged incident.

According to the Republican Herald, he is being housed at the Schuylkill County Prison because he is unable to post $10,000 bail.