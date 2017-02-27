Philly Native And 14th Woman Globetrotter Bria ‘Swish’ Young Returns Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bria “Swish” Young won the public league championship at Prep Charter High School in Philadelphia and then won a conference championship at Philadelphia University.

Now, she’s a Harlem Globetrotter — just the 14th female to join the Globetrotters since 1926 — and she will make her Wells Fargo Center debut on March 4th.

Young joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday, along with her teammate Zeus McClurkin.

“The past summer they had a trial out,” Young told the 94WIP Morning Show when asked about joining the Globetrotters. “I had a phone call, ‘Hey, wanna try out? We heard you’re pretty good!’ I said, ‘Sure why not?’ And now we’re here.”

Young returned to Blair Christian Academy on Monday for the first time since she was a student, speaking to over 100 kids about becoming the 14th female to join the squad. She also taught students about the Globetrotters’ bullying prevention program.

The Globetrotters will play a total of 10 games in the Philadelphia area beginning on Friday.

“I wouldn’t say pressure, but I’m definitely more excited for this show,” Young said of playing at the Wells Fargo Center. “Once I walk out onto the court the energy there is going to be amazing. Tons of fans, family, friends, high school teammates. I’ll be overwhelmed, but I’m very excited.”

Young and the Globetrotters will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th. They’ll also play in other local areas such as Trenton, Delaware, Atlantic City, Temple University, Allentown, and Reading.

Tickets to see the Globetrotters and the full schedule of Philadelphia area games are available at HarlemGlobetrotters.com/philly.