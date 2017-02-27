Philadelphia Kicks Off Annual ‘TreePhilly’ Program

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

February 27, 2017 5:31 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia kicked off its yearly free tree program on Monday as a part of an endeavor to spruce up yards around the region.

Philly Parks and Recreation is giving out more than 1500 trees in an effort to beautify neighborhoods and help improve the city’s carbon footprint.

“We’re trying to increase the canopy cover in the city of Philadelphia, because trees provide shade, they clean our air, they capture storm water, and they provide so many benefits,” said Erica Smith Fichman with Philly Parks and Rec.

She says for the last five years, the program has put more than 17,000 trees in yards across the city, with the goal of making sure each Philadelphia neighborhood has at least 30% tree canopy coverage.

“We will have 12 different trees for people to choose from. They can get a free tree to plant in their yards and really take ownership over the urban canopy here in the city and the urban forest,” said Fichman.

Registration to get a free tree runs until March 27th, and they’ll be given away in April.

To find out how to get yours visit treephilly.org.

