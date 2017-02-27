Nurse Accused Of Secretly Videotaping Patients

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A nurse is Bucks County is accused of secretly videotaping several patients, including a 17-year-old girl.
Investigators say James Close, a nurse at Penn Medicine Dermatology in Lower Makefield Township, videotaped eight female patients while they undressed.
Close was charged with videotaping the teen on Feb. 13. On Monday, he was charged with 43 additional counts involving the original victim and seven others.
Close remains behind bars and will have a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday.