NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Nurse Accused Of Secretly Videotaping Patients

February 27, 2017 5:41 PM

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A nurse is Bucks County is accused of secretly videotaping several patients, including a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators say James Close, a nurse at Penn Medicine Dermatology in Lower Makefield Township, videotaped eight female patients while they undressed.

Barrington Man Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography 

Close was charged with videotaping the teen on Feb. 13. On Monday, he was charged with 43 additional counts involving the original victim and seven others.

Close remains behind bars and will have a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia