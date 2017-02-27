Ice Cream Plant Worker Sues Company After Having Fingers Amputated Due To Frostbite

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBS) — A man in New Jersey is suing the ice cream plant where he worked, claiming he had to have parts of several fingers amputated due to frostbite.
According to the lawsuit, Raheem Muhammed, who works at the Mister Cookie Face plant in Lakewood, New Jersey, is required to handle ice cream products during and immediately after the freezing process.
Muhammed says the company gave him gloves to use in the freezer, but they were not enough, reports NJ.com.
According to the lawsuit, Muhammed suffered frostbite in both hands and had parts of several fingers amputated.
He claims the company was negligent for failing to provide for the safety of employees, according to NJ.com.
NJ.com reports Bob Charleston, president of CEO of Fieldbrook Foods, which owns Mister Cookie Face, said he was unaware of the lawsuit and could not comment.