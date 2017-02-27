News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 27

6:00 Moonlight won Best Picture at the Oscars after La La Land was mistaking announced first.
6:18 Tom Perez was elected as the next Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
6:35 What’s Trending: Oscars, Bill Paxton, Andy Samberg, Razzie Awards, Get Out
7:00 Chris speaks with Jason Springer and Colin Hanna on the Monday Morning Matchup about Press Secretary Sean Spicer banning reporters from a briefing.
8:00 Chris talks to Ike Reese from WIP about the latest news about the Sixers.
8:20 Protesters rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday to oppose efforts t replace Obamacare.
8:35 What’s Trending: Oscars, Making out during the anthem