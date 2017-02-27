News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 27

February 27, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Andy Samberg, Bill Paxton, Chris Stigall, Colin Hanna, Get Out, ike reese, Jason Springer, La La Land, Monday Morning Matchup, moonlight, Nerlens Noel, Obamacare, Oscars, Philadelphia 76ers, Razzie Awards, Sean Spicer, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Tom Perez, What's Trending, wip

6:00 Moonlight won Best Picture at the Oscars after La La Land was mistaking announced first.

6:18 Tom Perez was elected as the next Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

6:35 What’s Trending: Oscars, Bill Paxton, Andy Samberg, Razzie Awards, Get Out

7:00 Chris speaks with Jason Springer and Colin Hanna on the Monday Morning Matchup about Press Secretary Sean Spicer banning reporters from a briefing.

8:00 Chris talks to Ike Reese from WIP about the latest news about the Sixers.

8:20 Protesters rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday to oppose efforts t replace Obamacare.

8:35 What’s Trending: Oscars, Making out during the anthem

