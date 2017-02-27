Navy SEAL’s Father Wants Investigation Into Son’s Death In Yemen

February 27, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Navy, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The father of a Navy SEAL wants an investigation into his son’s death in Yemen.

Last month, Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens died during an intelligence-gathering raid that left several other service members injured.

Trump Makes Unannounced Trip To Delaware To Honor Navy SEAL Killed In Yemen

His father, Bill Owens, refused to meet with President Trump when the casket arrived at Dover Air Force Base.

Owens questioned why the president approved the raid only a week after taking office.

