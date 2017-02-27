Man Charged With Killing 3 Women, Including Philly Teen

February 27, 2017 7:05 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man already charged with killing two women was charged Monday with killing a Philadelphia teen, and attempting to kill a fourth woman.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted 20-year-old Khalil Wheeler-Weaver in the death of 19-year-old Robin West, of Philadelphia. Investigators said he killed West on Sept. 1 and then set fire to a vacant house in Orange where he dumped her body.

In December, Wheeler-Weaver was also charged in the deaths and sexual assaults of 20-year-old New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler, of Montclair and 33-year-old Joanne Brown, of Newark. The attacks allegedly happened between September and November.

Butler was reported missing Nov. 23, and her body was found buried under leaves and debris in Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange on Dec. 1. Brown was last seen Oct. 22 in Orange, and a work crew found her body Dec. 5 at a vacant house in Orange.

He has also been charged with attempting to kill a 34-year-old woman in November, but investigators said she survived. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Wheeler-Weaver remains jailed on $5 million bail.

