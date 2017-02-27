Governor Wolf Condemns Recent Antisemitic Attacks, Threats

February 27, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: Kristen Johanson, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Tom Wolf

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Governor addressed the media on Monday, condemning recent attacks and threats on Jewish people.

Governor Tom Wolf spoke out about threats made to two Pennsylvania Jewish centers, and the vandalism at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery in Northeast Philadelphia

“This is an assault on who we are, the traditions that made this country great, and we cannot tolerate this,” said Wolf.

Wolf went on to call the acts “cowardly,” and said that Pennsylvania’s very existence was founded on freedom of religion.

He says state police and the Department of Homeland Security are helping with the investigation into all three threats.

