Glenside School Holds ‘Junior Flower Show’

by Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a bountiful bouquet of colorful exhibits at St. Joseph The Protector Elementary School in Glenside.

This year they hosted the Junior Flower Show competition, a program that mimics the big Flower Show in Philadelphia put on by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

“The Junior Flower Show is a program that PHS sponsors. We go out to area schools and introduce children to horticulture and the natural environment,” said Johanna Schoeller, Events Manager at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

“We were approached by the Philadelphia Horticultural Society, as well as the Connolly Foundation, and they provided and offered a grant to have us participate,” said Dawn Perry, Principal at St. Joseph the Protector. “Everybody wanted to participate. I don’t think any class was left out.”

More than 400 students took inspiration from the Philadelphia Flower Show’s theme: Holland Flowering the World.

I actually went to Holland last year, and this is basically what I saw,” said Erin Jolly, and 8th grad winner of the show.

With the seed of inspiration planted, these budding artists created both artistic and natural forms of expression to compete for best in show.

“We had crafty creatures made out of pine cones and natural materials, we had a color wheel, we had some photography so we had a variety of things on the artistic side. On the horticultural side, we had some terrariums, which were really great. It always amazes me what the kids come up with, it’s remarkable,” said Schoeller.

It wasn’t only the judges that were impressed by what these kids could create from nature, the kids were too.

Best In Show winners will have their pieces displayed in the Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and the event also supports the school’s exciting new endeavor to build an on-campus greenhouse.

Next year, the students and local children will be able to participate in gardening projects that will get their hands dirty in hands-on learning.