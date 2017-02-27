DEP Aiming To Assess Water Suppliers To Boost Inspections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — In the wake of a devastating letter from the EPA, the acting secretary of the state Department of Environmental Protection told state lawmakers Monday the agency wants water suppliers to pay for increased inspections.

In late December, the EPA sent Pennsylvania a letter warning it might take over water safety enforcement because of inadequate state efforts.

Testifying at state House budget hearings Monday, acting DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said the agency is developing a proposed fee structure to raise funds for increased inspections. But Montgomery County Democrat Madeleine Dean, citing the Horsham area water problem, argued that the DEP needs more than just the extra million dollars the administration has requested from the state’s general fund.

“In light of the December 30th letter, it just doesn’t seem to compute.”

Dean read excerpts from that EPA letter, noting that unaddressed violations have nearly doubled.

In Horsham and other areas of the suburbs, municipalities are struggling with chemicals from firefighting foam used by the former naval base believed to have leeched into the water supply.