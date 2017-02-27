Dachshund Found In Trash Bag Gets New Wheels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog found in a trash bag continues to recover and now has a cart to keep up with her doggie brothers!

The Pennsylvania SPCA says Frances, the dachshund recently visited Penn Vet where she was given a new cart.

“Big thanks to the Richard Lichter Charity for Dogs for helping Frances throughout her journey! And of course to her new family who are providing her with all the love and comfort she could ever want,” said the SPCA in a Facebook post.

Last month, officials say someone found the dog in the trash bag on the 800 block of Pratt Street.

“This is the second case in recent history involving a dog being dumped in a trash bag where luckily a Good Samaritan has intervened,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement, in a released statement. “Dogs are not trash, and we urge anyone with information about this dog and the situation that led to its abandonment to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722.