NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dachshund Found In Trash Bag Gets New Wheels

February 27, 2017 9:45 PM By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: Pennsylvania SPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog found in a trash bag continues to recover and now has a cart to keep up with her doggie brothers!

The Pennsylvania SPCA says Frances, the dachshund recently visited Penn Vet where she was given a new cart.

“Big thanks to the Richard Lichter Charity for Dogs for helping Frances throughout her journey! And of course to her new family who are providing her with all the love and comfort she could ever want,” said the SPCA in a Facebook post.

Last month, officials say someone found the dog in the trash bag on the 800 block of Pratt Street.

“This is the second case in recent history involving a dog being dumped in a trash bag where luckily a Good Samaritan has intervened,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement, in a released statement. “Dogs are not trash, and we urge anyone with information about this dog and the situation that led to its abandonment to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722.

 

More from Brandon Longo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia