College Hockey Player Leaves Penalty Box To Attack Referee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With 39 seconds left in the game and his team down three goals, an Erie Community College defenseman had one more hit in him.
For the referee.
The player is reportedly Brandon Day, a freshman, who left the penalty box and attacked a referee on Sunday. The officials consequently ended his school’s 7-5 loss to Dakota College of Bottineau in the final National Junior College Athletic Association championship game.
According to WBNG, the veteran referee is “a little sore” and Day is facing charges.
“The NJCAA national office has been made aware of the incident that occurred during its hockey championship game and will take all necessary steps to gather as much information from tournament officials and local authorities regarding violations to the association’s sportsmanship code,” the National Junior College Athletic Association said in a statement.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the NJCAA.”
You can watch the video of Day slamming the referee to the ice here.