City Council Committee Holds Hearing After Trump Announces Plans To Remove Funding From Sanctuary Cities

February 27, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Kenney, Sanctuary City, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia city council committee is meeting today at City Hall to discuss potential federal and state budget cuts.

The hearing was scheduled after President Trump announced plans to pull funding from sanctuary cities, including Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney insists he will not change the city’s immigration policy.

Congressman Brendan Boyle is set to explain the implications surrounding the loss of the Affordable Care Act and other federal programs, along with the costs of the crackdown on immigrants.

 

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Well, they care more about the illegal Aliens than they do about American Citizens, they will increase the taxes on us in order to keep them. They have every chance to apply for a citizenship but never bother with it.

