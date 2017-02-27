City Council Committee Holds Hearing After Trump Announces Plans To Remove Funding From Sanctuary Cities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia city council committee is meeting today at City Hall to discuss potential federal and state budget cuts.
The hearing was scheduled after President Trump announced plans to pull funding from sanctuary cities, including Philadelphia.
Mayor Jim Kenney insists he will not change the city’s immigration policy.
Congressman Brendan Boyle is set to explain the implications surrounding the loss of the Affordable Care Act and other federal programs, along with the costs of the crackdown on immigrants.
.@RepBrendanBoyle: More than 200,000 Philadelphians will lose health coverage if #AffordableCareAct is repealed without replacement
