Police: 72-Year-Old Woman Found Bound In Closet 4 Days After Being Assaulted, Robbed

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Chester County are searching for a suspect after they say a 72-year-old woman was beaten and robbed last week.

It happened on Wednesday, Feb. 22, around 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Creek Road.

East Brandywine Township Police say the woman remembers being grabbed from behind and being struck in the head by a man dressed in all black as she was getting out of her car.

The victim’s daughter-in-law found her Sunday assaulted and bound inside of a closet inside of the home on Creek Rd.

The woman was transported to Paoli Hospital. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for the victim’s vehicle which is missing from the residence. The vehicle is a 2013 silver Fiat 500 with PA tags JTJ0600.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to call 610-269-4300.