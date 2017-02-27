Bill Cosby To Ask Judge For Outside Jury For Criminal Trial

February 27, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Actor Bill Cosby is set to return to a Pennsylvania courtroom Monday to ask a judge to bring in outside jurors in his criminal sex assault case.

The hearing comes after the trial judge Friday ruled that only one other accuser can testify at the scheduled June trial.

Judge: Only One Other Accuser Can Testify At Cosby’s Sex Assault Trial

Prosecutors had asked that 13 other accusers testify to support charges that Cosby drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Investigators reopened her complaint in 2015 and it became an issue in the district attorney’s race that fall in Montgomery County.

The defense argues that jurors from another county should hear the case because of the pretrial publicity. Prosecutors don’t oppose the motion.

Bill Cosby Tweets ‘Legacy Can’t Be Abolished’ After Being Left Out Of TV Special

Montgomery Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill is presiding over the trial.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly
Restaurant Pairs Beers With Girl Scout Cookies

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia