By Kelly Neilson St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and there isn’t anything quite like corned beef and cabbage to get you in the mood for green beer and celtic music. Although created in NYC by Irish immigrants, corned beef and cabbage has become a favorite meal to celebrate St. Patrick throughout the month of March. Read on to find some of the best corned beef and cabbage in Philadelphia.

Moriarty’s Pub

1116 Walnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 627-7676

www.moriartyspub.com 1116 Walnut St.Philadelphia, PA 19107 Moriarty’s Irish Pub and Restaurant is a friendly and traditional Irish pub in the heart of Center City. It’s perfect for a few drinks with your buddies, an intimate date or just a delicious meal. Moriarty’s menu consists of appetizers like chicken wings, soups, salads, burgers and classic Irish fare including corned beef and cabbage. Its corned beef and cabbage, a house specialty, is made with corned beef brisket, savoy cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen

700 S. 4th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 922-3274

www.famous4thstreetdelicatessen.com 700 S. 4th St.Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 922-3274 Famous 4th Street Delicatessen has been picking its own corned beef since 1923 and is a long standing Philadelphia tradition. Famous 4th Street is known for its corned beef, which can be ordered on a sandwich or with cabbage for a traditional meal. The corned beef and cabbage platter comes with two sides that can be mashed potatoes, fried kreplach, potato salad or cucumber and onion salad.

Con Murphy’s

1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 687-1128

www.conmurphyspub.com 1700 Benjamin Franklin ParkwayPhiladelphia, PA 19103(267) 687-1128 Con Murphy’s is an Irish pub on Ben Franklin Parkway that is both cozy and classy. Come in for happy hour to enjoy $3 pints and $7 appetizers, or try some traditional Irish food like Shepherd’s Pie or the Guinness Beef Stew. Con Murphy’s also serves sandwiches like the Con Reuben which is made with house corned beef, braised sauerkraut, Thousand Island, swiss and rye bread. Con Murphy’s also have house-made reuben egg rolls, served with Thousand Island dressing. Related: Top Irish Food In Philadelphia

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

1310 Drury St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 735-5562

www.mcgillins.com 1310 Drury St.Philadelphia, PA 19107(215) 735-5562 McGillin’s Olde Ale House is the longest continuously operating bar in Philadelphia, having opened the year Lincoln was elected president in 1860. It’s one of the most popular bars in Philadelphia and almost every night of the week you’ll find a crowd, whether their there to sing karaoke, drink $7 pitchers or celebrate St. Patrick’s Day throughout the month of March. This Irish Pub will have food and drink specials including its Irish Potato Martini and green beer, as well as a rotating selection of traditional Irish fare like bangers and mash and, yes, corned beef and cabbage.