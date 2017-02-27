NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Philadelphia

February 27, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: best of, Eat, Eat.See.Play, Kelly Neilson
By Kelly Neilson

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and there isn’t anything quite like corned beef and cabbage to get you in the mood for green beer and celtic music. Although created in NYC by Irish immigrants, corned beef and cabbage has become a favorite meal to celebrate St. Patrick throughout the month of March. Read on to find some of the best corned beef and cabbage in Philadelphia.

Moriarty’s Pub
1116 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 627-7676
www.moriartyspub.com

Moriarty’s Irish Pub and Restaurant is a friendly and traditional Irish pub in the heart of Center City. It’s perfect for a few drinks with your buddies, an intimate date or just a delicious meal. Moriarty’s menu consists of appetizers like chicken wings, soups, salads, burgers and classic Irish fare including corned beef and cabbage. Its corned beef and cabbage, a house specialty, is made with corned beef brisket, savoy cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
700 S. 4th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 922-3274
www.famous4thstreetdelicatessen.com

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen has been picking its own corned beef since 1923 and is a long standing Philadelphia tradition. Famous 4th Street is known for its corned beef, which can be ordered on a sandwich or with cabbage for a traditional meal. The corned beef and cabbage platter comes with two sides that can be mashed potatoes, fried kreplach, potato salad or cucumber and onion salad.

Con Murphy’s
1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 687-1128
www.conmurphyspub.com

Con Murphy’s is an Irish pub on Ben Franklin Parkway that is both cozy and classy. Come in for happy hour to enjoy $3 pints and $7 appetizers, or try some traditional Irish food like Shepherd’s Pie or the Guinness Beef Stew. Con Murphy’s also serves sandwiches like the Con Reuben which is made with house corned beef, braised sauerkraut, Thousand Island, swiss and rye bread. Con Murphy’s also have house-made reuben egg rolls, served with Thousand Island dressing.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House
1310 Drury St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 735-5562
www.mcgillins.com

McGillin’s Olde Ale House is the longest continuously operating bar in Philadelphia, having opened the year Lincoln was elected president in 1860. It’s one of the most popular bars in Philadelphia and almost every night of the week you’ll find a crowd, whether their there to sing karaoke, drink $7 pitchers or celebrate St. Patrick’s Day throughout the month of March. This Irish Pub will have food and drink specials including its Irish Potato Martini and green beer, as well as a rotating selection of traditional Irish fare like bangers and mash and, yes, corned beef and cabbage.

Tir Na Nog 
482 E. Evesham Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 520-8312
www.tirnanogcherryhill.com

Travel to Tir Na Nog Kitchen and Irish Pub in Cherry Hill if you’re looking for some of the best corned beef and cabbage in New Jersey. Tir Na Nog serves delicious American and Irish cuisine including burgers, pizza and Tommy Malone’s Corned Beef and Cabbage, which comes with a baby Field Green salad. Enjoy your meal with an Irish beer, such as a Guinness or Smithwicks.

