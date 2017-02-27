American Water Breaks Ground For New Camden Headquarters

February 27, 2017 3:08 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, New Jersey

by Mike DeNardo

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Construction is underway on a new $1 billion development that promises to transform Camden’s waterfront.

The ceremonial shovels went into the dirt, even though work was underway on American Water Company’s 220,000 square foot headquarters just south of Campbell’s

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new headquarters. (credit: Mike DeNardo)

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new headquarters. (credit: Mike DeNardo)

Field.

The project is the initial phase of a $1 billion complex that will include residential, retail space, and a Hilton Garden Inn, says Anne Cummins, VP for leasing and development with Liberty Property Trust.

“We’re basically taking about 20 acres of parking lots and we’re turning them into a master-planned vision,” Cummins said.

American Water CEO Susan Story says her company is taking advantage of state tax credits to relocate from Voorhees to what will be called One Water Street in Camden.

“We specifically wanted to be in the heart of Camden. We wanted to be part of the revitalization of this great American city,” she said.

The new headquarters is expected to open in late 2018.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia