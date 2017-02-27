American Water Breaks Ground For New Camden Headquarters

by Mike DeNardo
CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Construction is underway on a new $1 billion development that promises to transform Camden’s waterfront.
The ceremonial shovels went into the dirt, even though work was underway on American Water Company’s 220,000 square foot headquarters just south of Campbell’s
Field.
The project is the initial phase of a $1 billion complex that will include residential, retail space, and a Hilton Garden Inn, says Anne Cummins, VP for leasing and development with Liberty Property Trust.
“We’re basically taking about 20 acres of parking lots and we’re turning them into a master-planned vision,” Cummins said.
American Water CEO Susan Story says her company is taking advantage of state tax credits to relocate from Voorhees to what will be called One Water Street in Camden.
“We specifically wanted to be in the heart of Camden. We wanted to be part of the revitalization of this great American city,” she said.
The new headquarters is expected to open in late 2018.